UT Permian Basin’s MBA Program Experiences Growth; Creates More Specialized Tracks to Support Students and Industry
The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business' MBA program is rapidly changing and providing more specialized tracts than ever before.ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business continues to grow and bring more resources to our community. Our Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program is rapidly changing and providing more specialized tracts than ever before. In fact, since 2018 our MBA program has grown by nearly 37%. From 2018 to 2020 we had an additional 145 students enroll in our courses.
“Our MBA program is a full package. We are AACSB accredited and we offer affordable tuition compared to other universities,” said Dr. Steve Beach, College of Business Dean. “With a wide variety of tracks and certificates, students can really choose to focus on what matters most to them.”
UT Permian Basin’s MBA program offers three emphasis options in accounting, finance, and, marketing. In addition, students can earn a certificate in the energy business. The MBA energy concentration has reshaped the program to meet the needs of the local industry. The energy concentration has generated interest from those who are currently employed in the energy industry, and from students who are interested in choosing this career path. The courses cover current topics like investments, finance, energy accounting, and oil and gas law.
The University also has a partnership with UT Health Science Center Houston in which students can earn a certificate in Public Health and with Texas Tech University Health Science Center for a certificate in Health Systems Policy and Management. UT Permian Basin’s MBA program is flexible, offering classes either 100% online, on campus, or a hybrid model.
“A lot of our students are already in the workforce serving our region and beyond. Because of that, we know how important it is to make our courses flexible. Students can choose their own pace and decide if they want to take their courses face-to-face or online. The program also offers evening classes and there is an accelerated plan for students who wish to complete the program in just one year,” explained Dr. Anshu Saran, College of Business Director of Graduate Programs.
To learn more about UT Permian Basin’s MBA program, the requirements, and how to apply, visit our website.
