Hoyer Announces Staff Changes for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) today announced changes to his leadership office staff, reflecting his continued focus on engaging Members and the public as he manages the legislative process on the House Floor to enact House Democrats' For the People agenda.
