Little League Parents Love Fan2Stage

Shakespeare said "All the World is a Stage", and that includes my kids little league games”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan2Stage apps aren't just for musicians and stage performers. "Shakespeare said "All the World is a Stage", and that includes my kids little league games." said Tom Hannigan after signing up his kids team for the Live On Stage app by Fan2Stage Ltd. With the Live On Stage app, Mr. Hannigan and other family members can be at home or anywhere they want watching the games live on a webcam positioned just over home plate and still cheer on their favorite players.
— Tom Hannigan
Using the Live Fan App by Fan2Stage, the family members can clap, cheer and even boo the umpires using an iOS or Android mobile device. The Patent Pending technology used by the Fan2Stage Virtual Audience System or VAS combines all of the fans inputs and generates a real live audience sound for the players. It works the same way that it does for musicians on stage. The PA system at the little league field can be used to play the audio so the players can hear it and know their family is watching and cheering them on even if they can't be in the stadium watching live.
Even after social distancing rules are eased, the VAS systems and apps will still allow out of town family to be part of the crowd. The combination of the live audience feedback and virtual audience feedback will combine to create an even bigger experience for the kids and the fans at the same time. The fans in the stands can hear the virtual fans as well adding to their experience at the game. No engineers hitting "cheer" while everyone quietly watches. This is a real and virtual fan experience at the same time.
The original idea for the Fan2Stage VAS was developed for college sports when the University of North Dakota was planning to host the National Collegiate Hockey Championships. Jed Shivers, the CFO of the school was concerned that without fans cheering the competition wouldn't be at it's best. Founder Scott Bourquin realized he was having the same problem with the live versions of CoolToys TV. Without an audience the energy wasn't the same. He developed Fan2Stage to solve his problem and the athletes problem. The UND event was cancelled, and the VAS development continued opening up virtual audiences to any type of event that is live and online.
