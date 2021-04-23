Carefree Boat Club of Williamsburg Are Adding New Boats To Their Fleet

Carefree Boat Club Logo

Boat Club Williamsburg

The new boats are well-equipped performance tri-toons ideal for cruising, entertaining, and even powerful enough to tow an array of watersports toys.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carefree Boat Club of Williamsburg is pleased to announce that they have ordered and are adding new boats to their fleet. The new boats are well-equipped performance tri-toons ideal for cruising, entertaining, and even powerful enough to tow an array of watersports toys. In an ever-increasing effort to provide more value to their members, CBC Williamsburg has always strived to provide a fleet of well-rounded quality boats that members prefer. More recently. they've been working on expanding their presence in the Williamsburg area by having conversations with another premium marina on the James River, the Marina at Kingsmill.

Due to Covid-related restrictions and distractions, conversations with Kingsmill were deferred from Spring 2020 to 2021. As of May 2021, CBC Williamsburg members will get unlimited boating at the new Kingsmill location in addition to Two Rivers Marina within Governor's Land. One membership - two premier boating locations. CBC at Kingsmill will provide three boats throughout 2021. CBC will rely on members' feedback and that of Kingsmill management to determine if the relationship/partnership will continue beyond 2021 and will afford CBC more than three slips. CBC is confident that Kingsmill, much like Governor's Land, will see the value of a boat club operation at their marina for years to come.

Carefree Boat Club Williamsburg is a valued part of CBC's international network of clubs and offers its members unlimited use of its fleet of boats plus access to over 100 network locations. If you are new to boating and lack training, an avid fisherman looking for more time on the water, a busy young professional or family trying to fit it all in, or a retiree tired of the strains of boating, CBC welcomes you to learn more about what the club can do for you. For more information about Carefree Boat Club, visit www.carefreeboatclub.com.

You just read:

