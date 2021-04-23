How a 94-meter superyacht is transported by means of slender canals within the Netherlands

(CNN) — It’s not every day you see a gigantic superyacht weaving through the narrow canals of the Netherlands.

Thankfully photographer Tom van Oossanen was on hand to capture the astonishing scenes as Project 817, a 94-meter (310 feet) vessel built by Dutch shipyard Feadship, was transported from its Kaag Island facility to the North Sea at Rotterdam last week.

In a series of stunning images, the vessel, one of the largest to be launched in 2021, is guided through the water with tugboats, passing by houses and churches, as crowds look on in amazement.

According to Oossanen, around four to six superyachts are transferred along this route each year before going for sea trials, which usually take place in Amsterdam. However, few are as big as Project 817, likely to be known as Viva when it officially launches.

Feadship’s new superyacht Project 817 is guilded through the canals of Holland while en route to the North Sea. Courtesy Tom van Oossanen

“It’s always quite an operation,” Oossanen…