Hagerstown Herald-Mail: MD environment secretary emphasizes state’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction plan

In the wake of President Joe Biden announcing his commitment to cut national fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030, Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles emphasized Maryland’s already ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gases.
Grumbles said in a phone interview on Thursday — Earth Day — that Maryland’s comprehensive and ambitious climate plan is well aligned with Biden’s
