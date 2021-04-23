Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Releases Findings From 2020 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness released the findings from the state’s Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) earlier this week. The ACFR is a massive, wide-ranging engagement that includes more than 25 separate audits of state agencies and programs, and it plays a large role in helping Delaware maintain its AAA bond rating.

“I am proud to work with state agencies each year to complete this enormous undertaking because that collaboration means government transparency and accountability for all Delawareans so they can see how where their tax dollars are being spent,” McGuiness said.

Read the full report on auditor.delaware.gov.

