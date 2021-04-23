LA Rap Artist Wingman Does It Again in Thrilling New Video “F Up My Life”
“F Up My Life” Now Available on YouTubeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wingman showcases his latest music video “F Up My Life”. This release follows the single and music video “Weird New Feelings”.
The official “F Up My Life” music video brings the upbeat song to life by featuring neon lights, a guitar solo, and Wingman jumping out of an airplane.
In the latest release Wingman declares he is going to start over, stronger and better than ever after the recent pandemic. Throughout the music video he is getting hyped up for what’s to come and his energy is contagious. Wingman encourages listeners and viewers alike to follow their hearts and instinct over everything else.
“F Up My Life” has a unique mix of pop, electronic, and rap. Written in the heart of quarantine, it creates a positive message for those that are feeling down from events in the last year.
“I was beginning to change my attitude about not being happy with my situation. I said: Alright I'll just burn it all down and start over, simply because I'm in the mood.” - Wingman
The new single signals a milestone for Wingman. It is the culmination of years of working on his lyrics and improving his sound. Although the video quality is noteworthy, it’s the sound of “F Up My Life” that truly catches audiences’ attention. He spent lots of time honing his unique sound in a way that authentically represents him and sounds appealing to the masses.
Wingman is most known for creatively incorporating his skills as a pilot into his songs. In his first video “Weird New Feelings” he takes viewers on their own personal plane ride around the LA area. In “F Up My Life” he simulates jumping out of a plane, in true Wingman fashion.
“F Up My Life” is available now on YouTube. Follow Wingman on Instagram for more information.
About Wingman
As a kid, Wingman made beats growing up and pursued his passions of music with being inspired by artists like Flume and Kasbo. This took his songs to another level and experimented with rapping over electronic drops. Wingman’s newest released Single “Weird New Feelings'' is just the start of many upcoming fresh projects. He looks forward to continuing to share more of his story with listeners through his unique sound and storytelling.
