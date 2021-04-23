Matrix launches exciting new e-commerce website for mats and commercial matting products.
we are delighted to launch our new website and believe it is the best in our industry ”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Flooring is extremely proud to announce the much-anticipated launch of a new e-commerce website, Commercial Matting, https://www.commercial-matting.net/
The new website is fully ecommerce with the ability for customers to choose from a range of styles, sizes, and colours of internal and external hard-wearing matting, safety mats and mats for swimming pools and changing rooms and have them delivered directly to their business premises, leisure centre or home address.
A company’s entrance and reception area are often one of the first areas of a business a new customer or client will see and will help form an instant impression of the business, its cleanliness and attention to detail. The new website makes it easier for clients to instantly source the right matting solution for them, see a range of colours and improve the look of their business.
Commercial Matting, a brand of Matrix Flooring, is an online distributor of commercial and domestic indoor and outdoor mats, with the main goal of supplying high quality products at highly competitive prices to the trade and public. The most popular products include entrance mats, safety mats, indoor matting, outdoor matting, runners, and pool mats. The best-selling entrance matting, and flooring products are made available via the website, although they do have more products for sale at the company’s manufacturing facility and showroom in Lancashire. To remain competitive commercial matting only supply directly through the website https://www.commercial-matting.net/ to offer the absolute best in value for money.
With Covid restrictions starting to be lifted, the company is also anticipating a surge in business enquiries and sales for their growing range of swimming pool mats, spa mats and changing room matting as pools around the UK get ready to welcome swimmers back into the water. They are urging their customers to place their orders in early as they anticipate a rush for new mats following months of inactivity in the sector.
They currently have plenty of pool mats in stock, including light blue, navy blue, and grey wet walk swimming pool matting, all in 15 different size options. These are all non-slip PVC wet area safety mats, ideally suited for any wet walk recreation environment including poolside areas and showering areas, changing rooms and locker rooms.
The new website was designed and built by fellow Lancashire business, Piranha Digital who have over 20 years’ experience of building e-commerce websites in a number of platforms including Magento 2 and WooCommerce.
