The Resilience Shift and Wood create strategic partnership to showcase infrastructure resilience
Global organisations will share best practice in resilient infrastructure in global annual showcase of infrastructure resilience
The next few years are critical to our planet's future. Resilience is central to helping us survive and thrive in the complex challenges, climate impacts, and deep uncertainties that we will face.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Resilience Shift. has entered a strategic partnership with the global organisation, Wood, in a multi-year agreement that will focus on the importance of resilience alongside both firms’ work to lead industry transformation and inspire greater action on sustainable and resilient infrastructure.
— Seth Schultz, CEO, The Resilience Shift
Under the partnership, Wood and The Resilience Shift aim to stimulate and profile the best and most pioneering work in resilience through a global annual showcase that will inspire those working within and for critical infrastructure systems to embed resiliency thinking and practice into their day-to-day work.
Peter Hall, Wood’s VP, Global Director for Sustainable & Resilient Infrastructure, explains: “Increasing uncertainty due to climate concerns and the Covid-19 pandemic has placed resilience firmly on the agenda, whether across nations, cities or industries."
"We’re delighted to partner with The Resilience Shift to encourage best practice, helping to shape world-class resilient infrastructure projects by sharing knowledge and experience for the benefit of wider industry.”
At the heart of this joint initiative is the combination of Wood’s technical expertise in complex environmental and infrastructure solutions and The Resilience Shift’s thought leadership on the resilience of critical infrastructure systems. This collective effort will help grow the global resilience community of practice in the urgent timeframe required, while generating new impetus to achieve the changes needed to build resilience across global critical infrastructure.
Seth Schultz, CEO of The Resilience Shift, adds: “The next few years are critical to the future of our planet and resilience will be central to helping us survive and thrive the complex challenges, climate change impacts, and consequent deep uncertainties that we will face.”
“Our strategic partnership with Wood is an opportunity to create an initiative that can inspire, empower and motivate all those working across the world of infrastructure to embed resilience into their thinking and practice as standard, so that we continue to benefit from the services we rely on every day, no matter what.”
Andrew Stewart, Wood’s Executive President for Strategy & Development, comments: “This partnership supports our sustainable infrastructure strategy, advancing Wood’s position at the forefront of developing impactful solutions that prepare and respond to future change, ultimately benefitting communities in the long-term.”
Both organisations already have a proven track record of collaboration, with Wood being a grantee to The Resilience Shift, providing scoping research on the status of infrastructure resilience and creating a resilience primer on best practice in the electric utilities industry.
-Ends-
Notes to Editors:
The Resilience Shift
The Resilience Shift is creating a movement to bridge the infrastructure systems gap, to create a safe, resilient and sustainable future for all, in a world that is full of disruptive forces. Supported by Lloyd’s Register Foundation and Arup, and with its global network of members, partners and collaborators, it is informing and promoting greater resilience as a global hub for best and pioneering practice.
www.resilienceshift.org
Wood
Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, helping to unlock solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges. We provide consulting, projects and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people. www.woodplc.com
