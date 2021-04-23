/EIN News/ -- Strumming from Coast to Coast

100 Veterans, 1000 lessons

OTTAWA, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guitars for Vets Canada, a program of Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada), is pleased to announce the Guitars for Vets Cross Country Tour.



Guitars for Vets will be hosting a series of virtual guitar lessons for veterans across the country, taking place from May to December 2021. The aim of the event is to bring the therapeutic power of music to serving and retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) dealing with the invisible wounds of their service.

A total of 10 veterans will be selected from each of the participating regions (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan / Manitoba, Eastern Ontario, Southern Ontario, Western Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador / Prince Edward Island) and all 100 participants will be gifted a brand-new acoustic guitar, a Guitars for Vets t-shirt and 10 free lessons.

Regional specific event details, such as start dates and application deadlines, will be posted both on the Guitars for Vets Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Guitars4VetsCanada) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/guitars4VETSCan) pages.

"Through this initiative, we are hoping to give these veterans a positive and healthy outlet where they can momentarily escape from reality,” adds Guitars for Vets National Director. “We have seen firsthand the negative impact COVID-19 has had on mental health and we just want to do our part to support the veteran community."

About the Guitars for Vets Canada Program

The Guitars for VETS program is based on a simple concept: veterans and currently serving members of the CAF and RCMP who suffer with PTSD or other service-related injuries or disabilities will be provided with a new or gently used guitar. They will also be connected with free online lessons and – when and where available – students will have the option of working with a guitar instructor for 10 weeks of free lessons. Our goal with Guitars for Vets is to get as many guitars as possible in the hands of wounded veterans to help the healing process. Learn more at www.vetscanada.org/guitars-for-vets.php.

Media Contact

Contact: Julie Hambley, Guitars for Vets National Director

Phone: (902) 410-5981 (Direct), 1 (888) 228-3871, Ext. 180 (Toll-Free)

Email: Guitarsforvets@vetscanada.org