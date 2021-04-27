Walkie JET Announces Launch of Kickstarter Campaign

Walkie JET is an innovative product that has the potential to revolutionize the market” — Jaka Bencina, CEO of EOAT Experts ltd

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Walkie JET Oral Water Flosser is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and is looking to raise funds to allow the innovative and reliable product to go to market.

Jaka Bencina, the CEO of EOAT Experts ltd company, said: "It is exciting to be launching our product on Kickstarter, and finally being able to demonstrate our work to prospective buyers. A product launch is always an exciting time, and the Walkie JET has a range of stunning features and is so versatile that we'd love to hear what people think. We believe the Walkie JET is an innovative product that has the potential to revolutionize the market, and we can't wait to show you more in the coming weeks."

The Walkie JET Oral Water Flosser sets itself apart from alternative water flossing products thanks to its range of advanced and innovative features. Firstly, it doesn't make use of batteries, or in fact any electrical components. The product is built around using compressed air to press the water out of the specially developed rotating nozzle, which increases the cleaning effect by up to 200%. This allows it to remain effective, eco-friendly, and have a very minimal carbon footprint.

Furthermore, the design of the Walkie JET is entirely mechanical. This means that the product is designed to be robust, and can last for decades with the right care and attention. Alternatives may be based on rechargeable batteries, which over time can begin to degrade and fail to hold a charge. By comparison, the use of compressed air means that there is no risk of the product failing to get an adequate amount of power, and the lack of electrical components can ensure the longevity of the product.

Finally, the Walkie JET has a significant amount of versatility. The inclusion of compressed air means the flosser can do more than simply floss; it has the potential to act as a mist cooler, ECO mosquito dispenser, a plant sprayer, compressed air blower, and more. This increased versatility is a significant factor in the development of the Walkie JET, and can help the Walkie JET to fulfill its mission of being "perfect for travelers, adventurers, and campers".

The robust and eco-friendly Walkie JET: Beyond Oral Water Flosser is available on Kickstarter which’s why it is marked as KICKSTARTER EDITION. To find out more about the product, its development, or the company behind the innovative and robust Walkie JET, contact the press office today with any queries.

Walkie JET: Beyond Oral Water Flosser