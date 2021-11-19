Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,239 in the last 365 days.

2021 World Pediatrics Conference

2021 wpc

2021 WPC

Current Challenges in Delivering Pediatric and Neonatal Researches

N/A”
— Silvia Morris
BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend 2021 World Pediatrics Conference (2021WPC) to be held during November 19-20, 2021 at Bangkok, Thailand around the theme ‘Current Challenges in Delivering Pediatric and Neonatal Researches’ accredited with CPD credits which enable the professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting child care and those suffering from pediatric diseases around the world. Since Genetic variance, developmental issues and Congenital defects are of a greater concern to pediatricians, we will be exploring more into these fields. This international meet (2021WPC) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Pediatric and Neonatal care. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class Pediatric and Medical Associations.

Few Topics which will be covered:

 Pediatric Biochemistry
 Pediatric Epilepsy
 Pediatric Genetics
 Neonatology and Pediatric Intensive Care
 Pediatric Infectious Diseases
 Pediatric Neuroradiology
 Child Nutrition
 Pediatric Immunology
 Pediatric Allergy and Dermatology
 Pediatric Cardiology
 Pediatric Psychology and Adolescent Medicine
 Pediatric Neurology
 Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
 Pediatric Emergencies and many more

Target Audience:

 Pediatrician
 Pediatric Cardiologists
 Pediatric Neurologists
 Pediatric Researchers
 Pediatric Scientists
 Pediatric Nurses
 Pediatric Dermatologists
 Pediatric Faculty
 Medical Colleges
 Pediatric Physicians
 Training Institutes
 Industry professionals
 Researchers
 Fellows or Postdoctoral Students
 Therapists
 Emeritus
 Young Research Scientists
 Business Delegates
 Medical Students
 Device Manufacturing Companies
 Pediatric Associations and Societies

Silvia Morris
Episirus Scientifica
+91 7995926709
email us here

You just read:

2021 World Pediatrics Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.