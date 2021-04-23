Chinsegut Conservation Center – central Florida’s hidden gem

A group of hikers travel down a low boardwalk through a stand of cypress trees. The trees are thick at first then open up as the boardwalk ends in a long viewing platform. Dragonflies dip in and out of swaying grasses in the serene waters of a wet prairie as the hikers take in the sights and sounds of wildlife all around them. This group is on a guided hike at the Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area visiting May’s Prairie. Their guide, an educator from the Chinsegut Conservation Center, points out species of plants and animals that are adapted to this wet habitat.

Guided nature hikes are just one of the many public offerings on this 850-acre area nestled in the Brooksville Ridge region. As visitors explore the habitats and plant life that transition up and down the hills, they might discover Florida mice, red-headed woodpeckers, gopher frogs and other species uniquely adapted to this landscape.

About Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area

Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area is just 7 miles north of Brooksville in Hernando County. The area is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and houses a nature center enjoyed by residents and visitors from across the state. Visitors can take advantage of several miles of hiking trails as well as speaker programs and outdoor skills classes.

Programs on wildlife viewing, nature photography, archery and other outdoor skills are offered regularly and available for groups upon request. Two trailheads at Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area are open to the public from dawn to dusk seven days a week. The conservation center and associated trailhead off Lake Lindsey Road is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The next time you are in central Florida, visit this gem tucked away in the sandhills of the Brooksville Ridge and discover the natural pleasures it provides. For more information and a schedule of events, visit MyFWC.com/Chinsegut.

Looking for a great way to get familiar with Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area?

Join the FWC for a unique scavenger hunt event on our extensive wildlife management area system, including Chinsegut WEA! From May 1 to May 9, Florida WildQuest invites players of all ages to join a scavenger hunt and complete exciting missions while learning about the plants, animals and history of Florida’s WMAs. Visit FWC’s Florida Nature Trackers website for more information and to join in the fun!