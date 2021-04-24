Landmarks of Bangladesh

Attractive place People need this things. Mind dependent picture

Jaflong is a tourist spot in Sylhet division. It is about 60 km from Sylhet town and takes two hours drive to reach there.

I prefer Jaflong.It is a beautiful place in Bangladesh.People love travel this place.It has a huge beautiful places. For example: Rivers,forest,beautiful stone etc. There are another region lives here” — Mostafizur Rahman