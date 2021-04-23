Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
90-year-old Hong Kong lady loses $32 million in cellphone rip-off

The woman contacted police on March 2 and told them she had made a total of 10 payments after scammers told her her identity had been used in criminal activities in mainland China, according to a police statement sent to CNN on Wednesday.

The woman said she had received a call in August 2020 from someone who claimed to work in law enforcement in mainland China.

Then a man who purported to be a mainland law enforcement official visited her home and gave her a cellphone with which to communicate with them, police said. The woman then made a series of transactions to two bank accounts as instructed.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on March 25. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to report to police in late April, according to the statement.

The investigation continues and more arrests may be made, the police added.

The woman lives in Hong Kong’s most expensive neighborhood, an area called The Peak, the South China Morning Post reported. The exclusive enclave sits at the…

