Meet Announces New Partner Referral Program for Buyers and Sellers

The voice chat app allows creators to provide remote services to clients and fans

I wanted a way to meet with people and answer their questions one-on-one and make money while doing it.” — Merritt Fletcher

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet, a global utility app for professionals and influencers to find and sell timed services, has launched a new partner referral program. The app allows specialists of all kinds to provide remote service through an easy-to-use mobile interface.What makes Meet unique is its teleconference function that allows users to get paid for their video chat durations down to the minute – one of the first apps on the mobile market to perform such a function. Users can quickly find what they're looking for by searching through specific categories, from mobile dog training, counseling services and even help with complex math equations. Meet has specialists of all kinds.The referral program allows anyone to promote the app and get paid for bringing on new users who become buyers or sellers. Referrals will receive five percent of a buyer's first purchase and one percent in perpetuity if the referral becomes a seller.Meet was built to empower people anywhere with the ability to get paid for their time," said Merritt Fletcher, Founder of Meet. "I came up with the idea for Meet while modeling. I knew I had fans worldwide, so I wanted a way to meet with them and answer their questions one-on-one and make money while doing it. I quickly learned that everyone was looking for a way to monetize their unique skills and time, so I built Meet for everyone."Meet is a one-stop platform for all mobile users who want to get paid for their own mobile time, whether it’s a professional meeting with clients, a celebrity doing in-app meet and greets and raising money for a charity, or an influencer talking with fans about his or her specialty and giving advice. Meet is for everyone with a skill set, professional or fan following, and it is changing the way people connect one-on-one over mobile while getting paid for their time.Meet automatically connects and disconnects around pre-purchased times, so sellers are never on a call for longer than what has been pre-paid for. A buyer can request additional time while in a meet, subject to the seller's approval. Sellers can set minimum and maximum time slots to optimize schedules. Meet sellers name their own price , make their schedule available to fans and followers so those time slots can be booked, then answer calls to take the Meet. Then, the seller gets paid for the time. It's simple and easy to get started. Professionals can meet with clients inside the app and get paid for their time or find new clients looking for their services. Meet makes making money in-app easy . All users need is the app to name their own price and share their available schedules to fans and followers so their clients and fans can book them. Then they answer the call, take the Meet and get paid . It's that simple.Meet provides scheduling and banking services as well, and is available on Apple and Android devices with enhanced searchability.For more information or to sign up today, visit https://meet.live

