Safe Harbor CPAs, Leading Tax Advisors, Issues Reminder on Changing Tax Deadlines for State and Federal Returns
The firm is announcing new content helping busy San Francisco businesses and residents to stay informed about changing tax deadlines.
Our job is to make tax return preparation and payment easy for our clients.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce an alert on tax deadlines. As many taxpayers may or may not know, both the federal and state deadlines both for tax returns and for payments have been extended outwards due to the Pandemic. Many clients with multi-state or international tax issues are more confused than helped by these shifting tax deadlines.
— Chun Wong
"Our job is to make tax return preparation and payment easy for our clients," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "For that reason, we keep our clients informed about changes in state and federal tax preparation and payment deadlines. We clearly tell them what to do when and how so that they don't have to worry about the confusion that is occurring as the government keeps changing deadlines."
To view the latest post on tax return preparation issues, taxpayers can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tax-returns-are-never-easy-and-are-going-to-be-harder-for-2021/. That post explains that conceptually tax return preparation is more complex than ever. It is not just changing deadlines that are at issue. There are also new complexities and new opportunities being caused by shifting state and federal regulations. Individuals seeking tax return preparation services can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/individual-income-tax/ or reach out. Those who face expat tax return preparation issues can visit the page at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/expatriate-tax-service/. Many San Francisco residents and businesses have tax exposure not just in California and the United States but in foreign countries. They may be in need of international tax advisory services and/or tax return preparation that spans not just US states but also countries as diverse as China, the United Kingdom, Canada, and even Australia.
Persons who want to explore the benefits of a long-term relationship with a San Francisco tax advisor can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tax-advisor/. A tax advisor can save time, money and headaches by doing the heavy lifting for a business or high net worth income. Indeed, as the tumult of the Pandemic has hit, the CPA firm has established a niche serving high income and business owners in the city who want to minimize taxes but do not want to waste their time trying to keep up with the ever-changing tax landscape.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
