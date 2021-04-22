ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Proposals can be mailed to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, PO Box 25, Boise, ID 83707, or emailed to crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov, for DFG Project No. 2021-118, Panhandle Regional Office Entry Gate. Bids sent by email must arrive by 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 11, 2021. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on that date to be retrieved in time for bid opening.

Project to provide and install a vertical pivot entry gate at the Panhandle Regional Office located at 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.

To schedule a site tour prior to bid opening date, please contact Craig Walker at the Panhandle office at (208) 769-1414.

A bid bond is not required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS