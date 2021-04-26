Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Post on Second Opinions for Jaw Surgery
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announces new post alert about the importance of a second opinion before scheduling jaw surgery.
Jaw surgery is a diverse and complex type of surgery. Each patient brings a different set of circumstances which require individual solutions.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/), a team of best-in-class oral surgeons in the San Francisco Bay Area, is proud to announce a new post focused on the value of getting a second opinion before any major jaw surgery. Consulting with more than one specialist in the field of orthognathic and maxillofacial surgery may find unique issues and opportunities.
— Alex Rabinovich
"Jaw surgery is a diverse and complex type of surgery. Each patient brings a different set of circumstances which require individual solutions," Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco. "I recommend Bay Area patients double-check their situation with a second specialist before moving ahead. A second opinion on jaw surgery could change the outcome for the better."
Bay Area residents can review the new post by Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2021/04/you-really-need-a-second-opinion-if-you-require-jaw-surgery-in-san-francisco/. A surgical procedure for the jaw can entail various techniques depending on the diagnosis. A top oral surgeon in San Francisco specializing in orthognathic surgery, facial reconstruction, and cosmetic surgery can determine the best plan for success, evaluating the unique issues of each individual patient. Patients may require surgery due to malocclusions, facial trauma, TMJ disorder, soft tissue lesions, a cleft lip or palate. Interested persons are also urged to review the jaw surgery page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/jaw-surgery/. Those with specific dental implant needs can visit https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/, and those looking for cosmetic surgery options such as face lifts can visit https://visage-sf.com/.
BAY AREA LOCALS ASK A TOP-RATED ORAL SURGEON IN SAN FRANCISCO TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK
Here is the background for this release. Basic oral surgery procedures could be considered typical in the Bay Area. Local residents might not think twice about scheduling a root canal or tooth extraction with an oral surgeon referred by a dentist. If a patient suffers from a malocclusion or unequal growth of the jaws, however, the surgery will become more complex. Patients can benefit from double-checking with a top-rated oral surgeon in San Francisco. Repairing the jaw due to trauma or disease may affect other parts of the face. For these reasons, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco announce a new post about the value of receiving a second opinion before scheduling jaw surgery.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here