Pamlico Correctional Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide

Offender Jon F. Coffey (#0703029) died April 22, 2021 at Pamlico Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in a cell at 12:59 p.m.

Prison medical staff worked to resuscitate the offender while EMS was called. He was pronounced dead by local paramedics on their arrival to the scene. DPS officials and the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Department are conducting investigations.

Coffey, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder in Guilford County on Oct. 10, 2000, and was serving a 45-year prison sentence. His projected release date had been Jan. 4, 2037.