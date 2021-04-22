HouseMaster® Home Inspections Franchise Expanding in New York State
Local resident JP McGahan is expanding the home inspection business in the Hudson Valley regionPUTNAM VALLEY, NY, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, is announcing the opening of a new location in the Hudson Valley area north of New York City. JP McGahan, a seasoned business owner, is the local entrepreneur expanding HouseMaster to the Hudson Valley alongside his wife, Tracey McGahan.
HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
This new HouseMaster location will serve parts of Putnam, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, including the towns of Mahopac, Putnam Valley, Hopewell Junction, Beacon, New Paltz, Fishkill, and the surrounding areas. McGahan and his wife will also be assisted by their friend, Dino Kaoukakis.
“I have run several small businesses since 2010,” McGahan said. “The experiences I gained from being an entrepreneur and managing a business have prepared me to begin my journey of becoming a leader in home inspections for the Hudson Valley area.”
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
“JP originally worked on the HouseMaster corporate team, so we knew he was a hard-working and determined individual,” said Jeff Meyers, Interim President of HouseMaster. “I’m confident that he will have tremendous success running his business and serving the people in his community.”
McGahan plans to join local business organizations in the area to better his skillset to help the community. In his freetime, he enjoys spending time with family and coaching Little League.
For more information, contact tracey.mcgahan@housemaster.com.
About HouseMaster®
HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.
About Neighborly®
Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.
