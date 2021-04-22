Students Win Contest for Earth Day Videos

Governor John Carney joined DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin today to recognize the student winners from throughout the state who won this year’s Earth Day video contest hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The contest was launched by DNREC to educate and engage youth about the importance of environmental protection and inspire them to be part of the solution to address climate change.

The contest invited students to produce and submit a 30-second video to answer the question, “What should we be doing to protect and restore our Earth?”

“I am proud of our young people who participated in the DNREC Earth Day video contest,” said Governor John Carney. “They showed us all the ways – small and large – we can protect our planet from picking up trash to investing in renewable energy solutions.”

“Our mission is to protect human health and the environment, and part of that is done through educating the public about our historic, cultural and natural resources,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “By hosting the video contest, we wanted to provide our students a platform to show how they are the environmental stewards of today and for the future. Their videos make clear that they have taken this responsibility to heart through their actions.”

The Earth Day video contest was open to all Delaware students and was judged in three grade categories: K through 4, 5 through 8, and 9 through 12. Judging was based on how well the videos represented the following criteria: message/theme, visual effectiveness, originality/creativity and universal appeal. The judging panel included an educator, a scientist and a videographer.

The winners are:

K to 4: John Doerfler IV, a 10-year-old 4th grader at Love Creek Elementary School in Lewes, for the video “From Little Things, Big Things Grow”

5 to 8: Ethan Fink, a 13-year-old 7th grader at Everett Meredith Middle School in Middletown, for the video “Saving Our Water Saves Our Earth”

9 to 12: Iveena Mukherjee, a 14-year-old 9th grader at the Charter School of Wilmington, for the video “Earning Our Environment”

Each of the videos are posted to the @DelawareDNREC YouTube channel. DNREC also published a highlights video featuring clips from several entries. Each winner received a certificate, a $500 gift card, an annual pass to Delaware State Parks and a prize bag.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###