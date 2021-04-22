Bill to Expand Multilingual Ballot Access, Increase Equity Clears Committee

Democrats on the Senate State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee approve legislation that will ensure multilingual voters have equal access to democracy

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee passed HB21-1011, a bill sponsored by Senators Julie Gonzales & Dominick Moreno that will expand multilingual voting resources around the state and will require the Secretary of State to create a multilingual ballot hotline.

“Even with Colorado’s gold-standard election system, there’s still work to be done so that everyone can make their voice heard,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “With thousands of Spanish-speaking citizens across the state, it is critical that we provide multilingual ballot options – ensuring that every eligible Coloradan has the resources they need to fully participate in our democracy.”

“Colorado has some of the most free, fair, and open elections in the country, however, we cannot confuse eligibility with access,” said Senator Moreno (D-Commerce City). “This common-sense legislation will enfranchise countless voters and ensure our governing institutions more accurately reflect the will of the people.”

Specifically, the bill provides eligible voters with access to a statewide interpretation hotline which will provide over-the-phone translation in the same languages that the census is offered in. Additionally, the bill requires the Secretary of State and county clerks to provide sample translated ballots and the ability to vote with translated ballots in counties where at least 2,000 citizens or 2.5% of citizens do not speak English proficiently.

According to the American Consumer Survey, over 80,000 eligible voters in Colorado do not speak English at a high degree of proficiency, but in reality, this number is likely much higher. Although some may be able to read English to a degree, complicated ballot language can render a ballot nearly impossible to ready for many. These voters are excluded from full participation in our democracy and do not have a voice in deciding the people and policies that determine the future for our families, communities, and state.

Currently, only four counties in Colorado are required to provide ballots in different languages, but if this bill becomes law, an estimated 22 counties will fall under this requirement. This would enfranchise over 48,000 eligible voters who need access to Spanish ballots.

The legislation now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further consideration. Information and updates regarding the bill can be found at leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1011.