Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,948 in the last 365 days.

Agencies invite comment on proposed rule for income tax allocation agreements

April 22, 2021

Agencies invite comment on proposed rule for income tax allocation agreements

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The federal bank regulatory agencies today invited comment on a proposed rule that updates and codifies existing guidance on income tax allocation agreements involving depository institutions and their affiliates.

Under the proposed rule, banks that file tax returns as part of a consolidated tax filing group would be required to enter into tax allocation agreements with their holding companies and other members of their consolidated group. The proposed rule also describes the provisions required to be included in those agreements and specifies regulatory reporting treatment.

Comments must be received within 60 days of the proposed rule's publication in the Federal Register.

You just read:

Agencies invite comment on proposed rule for income tax allocation agreements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.