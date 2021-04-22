Attorney General Donovan Marks Earth Day 2021 With Finish of First Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

On Earth Day 2021, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced the finish of the Attorney General’s Earth Day Essay Challenge for Vermont’s 5th and 6th graders. In February, Attorney General Donovan asked students to participate in the first-ever event. The Attorney General hoped to hear from young Vermonters about their thoughts on the environment and Earth Day. In response, the Attorney General’s Office received 60 essays from 5th and 6th graders from all over Vermont.

“I want to thank each student for the time and effort they put into writing their essays,” said Attorney General Donovan. “I also want to thank the teachers who embraced this as a class project. These essays reminded us how much young Vermonters care about the environment we live in, and I want to let these young Vermonters know that their voices and concerns about the environment are being heard. My team and I will keep fighting for Vermont’s environment so that young people like these students can continue to appreciate the natural world. I encourage everyone to take a minute today and read some of these student’s essays as a way to celebrate Earth Day. The excitement and passion in these essays should serve as a call to action for us to not only do what we can to protect the environment, but to also embrace the outdoor opportunities we have in Vermont.”

The essays submitted to the Attorney General’s Office as a part of the Earth Day Essay Challenge are posted on a special page on the Attorney General’s Office website for the public to enjoy. To read the students’ essays, please visit https://ago.vermont.gov/2021-attorney-generals-earth-day-essay-challenge-student-essays/. Members of the Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Division provided individual feedback to each student who submitted an essay.

The following elementary schools had students who submitted essays to the Earth Day Essay Challenge:

Barre Virtual Academy

Braintree Elementary School

Camel’s Hump Middle School (Richmond)

Georgia Elementary and Middle School

Harwood Union Remote Academy (Moretown)

JFK Elementary School (Winooski)

Main Street Middle School (Montpelier)

Oak Grove School (Brattleboro)

Mary Hogan Elementary School (Middlebury)

Robinson Elementary School (Starksboro)

Rutland Intermediate School

St. Albans Town School

Twin Valley Elementary School (Wilmington)

Waterville Elementary School

For more information on the Attorney General’s Office’s environmental work and to keep up to date on the latest activities of the Office, please visit the Office’s website. Information on multi-state environmental actions taken or joined by the Attorney General’s Office since January of 2017 can be found here.

Last modified: April 22, 2021