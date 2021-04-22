National Home Infusion Association Announces 2022 Annual Conference to be held in Nashville
NHIA has announced that their 2022 Annual Conference will be held on-site in Nashville, Tennessee, March 12-16, 2022.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) has announced that their 2022 Annual Conference will be held on-site in Nashville, Tennessee, March 12-16, 2022.
The conference is the premier event for the home and specialty infusion industry and will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, just minutes away from downtown Nashville. Each year the event brings home and specialty infusion therapy professionals together for four exciting days of networking, learning, and fun.
“NHIA is thrilled to bring the home and specialty infusion community back together for our 2022 Annual Conference. We’ve missed our colleagues and friends and look forward to learning and networking with one another in person,” said NHIA’s President & CEO Connie Sullivan, BSPharm.
Back again for the 2022 lineup are the Sterile Compounding Clinic – an advanced sterile compounding program, RN Essentials, the executive pre-conference, as well as the Women in Leadership event sponsored by the National Home Infusion Foundation.
The Nashville Gaylord resort offers attendees plenty of fun recreation opportunities, including the SoundWaves indoor and outdoor waterpark, Garden Conservatory, and Delta Atrium. It’s also just minutes away from the famed Grand Ole Opry concert entertainment venue.
“Nashville is a great place for our attendees to reunite for our first in-person event following the public health emergency. The 2022 conference is going to be bigger and better than ever, with all of the education and networking opportunities attendees have come to expect, as well as lots of great surprises ahead,” said Sullivan.
Information on how to register for the 2022 Annual Conference will be available in the coming months.
NHIA is a trade association that represents companies that provide infusion therapy to patients in their homes and companies that manufacture and supply infusion and specialty pharmacy products. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home setting. For more information, visit www.nhia.org.
Stephanie Tipple
NHIA
stephanie.tipple@nhia.org