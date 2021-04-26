Stamford Uniform & Linen Announces New Post on Restaurant Linen Service Needs in New York City
We work hard to make life easy for restaurant owners in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan as well as throughout our service offerings in New York City.”STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stamford Uniform and Linen, a service that has been reviewed as one of the best linen services in New York City including Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan, is proud to announce a new post on its innovative “no contract” linen service. The new offering is meant to help restaurant owners as they struggle to reopen in a challenging environment in New York City.“ We work hard to make life easy for restaurant owners in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan as well as throughout our service offerings in New York City,” explained Paul McDonald, CEO of Stamford Uniform and Linen. “Our post explains our no contract offering and how restaurant owners can reach out to us for a no obligation quote on their linen service needs.”
— Paul McDonald
Interested persons can read the post at https://www.stamfordlinen.com/blog/nyc-restaurant-linen-service-with-no-contracts-from-stamford-linen/. That post goes into the details of their “no contract” offering and reminds interested restaurant owners in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan to reach out for a one-on-one consultation and analysis. Secondarily, persons can reach out to the restaurant information page at https://www.stamfordlinen.com/restaurant-linen/. That page explains the company’s best-in-class linen service offerings for the restaurant industry. It should also be noted, however, that it offers linen, uniform, and even towel services not just in New York City but also Westchester County as well as Connecticut.
LINEN SERVICE FOR RESTAURANTS
Here is the background on this release. The current Pandemic has made being a restaurant manager or owner more challenging than ever. The “on again” “off again” nature of restaurant restrictions has running a NYC restaurant even more chaotic. Over time, to be sure, the Pandemic will abate and New York City restaurants will reopen. Hopefully by summer, a full reopening of indoor dining will occur. Savvy restaurant owners and managers are reaching out to the company for a zero cost, no obligation quote on potential linen services. The newest “no contract” option is an attractive way to bolster one’s capacity during these turbulent times.
ABOUT STAMFORD UNIFORM AND LINEN
Stamford Uniform and Linen (https://www.stamfordlinen.com/) is a top-rated linen and uniform delivery service serving the New York City area. Stamford Uniform and Linen offers pickup and delivery service for NYC locations, including Brooklyn and Manhattan. Stamford Uniform provides affordable and quick delivery of employee uniforms, including chef’s whites, waiter uniforms, hostess shirts, and bartender aprons. A top laundry service in Stamford can provide pressed tablecloths and linen napkins for Brooklyn restaurants. The company services small and large hotels, restaurants and other eateries. To contact the best uniform and linen supply service, go to the website.
