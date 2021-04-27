Andrea Susan Glass has just released her new book coaching programs on her website’s Programs page at https://www.AndreaSusanGlass.com/Programs.

OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling Author & Book Coach Launches New Coaching Programs

For Immediate Release

Contact: Andrea Susan Glass, 858-350-5235, andreasusanglass@gmail.com

Andrea Susan Glass has just released her new book coaching programs on her website’s Programs page at https://www.AndreaSusanGlass.com/Programs.

As the owner of WritersWay for more than twenty years, Glass has ghostwritten and copy edited several hundred nonfiction books and ebooks. She’s also served as a book coach to first-time authors who need guidance to start and finish their nonfiction book.

“I work with coaches, consultants, business leaders, solopreneurs, and experts of all kinds who want to share their wisdom with a larger audience,” said Glass. “Most of these prospective authors either have no clue how to begin their book or have gotten stuck somewhere along the way.

Glass recently published her own first book Your Fabulous First Book: How to Write with Clarity, Confidence & Connection which provides a step-by-step system to find clarity, gain confidence, and make connections so aspiring authors can write an effective book that meets the needs of their audience and themselves.

“I wanted to create coaching programs for those who need the personal touch they can’t get from a book,” Glass said. “I’ve set up accountability, one-on-one, and group coaching programs to meet all needs and budgets. I’ll also be releasing a course later this year, and hopefully I’ll be able to host a writing retreat in the fall, depending on the virus situation.”

To get acquainted and warm new authors to Glass’s programs, she offers a complimentary book strategy session, available to sign up for on her website, https://www.AndreaSusanGlass.com. It can be conducted either by phone or Zoom.

“Zoom allows prospects to get a feel for how I work, and enables me to determine if we’re a good fit for a coaching relationship. Writing a book is a deeply personal experience for most authors, and I want those I work with to feel that I’m the best coach for them, both in personality and in skills.”

All Glass’s programs are available at https://www.AndreaSusanGlass.com/Programs where there are explanations about what each one offers and costs.

For additional information, contact her at AndreaSusanGlass@gmail.com. To sign up for a complimentary book strategy session, visit www.AndreaSusanGlass.com.

Contact: Andrea Susan Glass

Email: AndreaSusanGlass@gmail.com

Phone: 858-350-5235

Country: United States

Website: www.AndreaSusanGlass.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreasusanglass/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Andrea-Susan-Glass-Author-108676674236153