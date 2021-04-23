Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a Leading Drug & Alcohol Treatment Program in BC, Announces Updates to Alumni Services
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program for men in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce that Alix Lavertu has increased her responsibilities to the program as financial manager and tasked with supporting business development and alumni services.
“Outreach to persons who have completed our program as well as their friends and family is a key part of our program,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are very excited to have Alix Lavertu adding new responsibilities in the program to bolster this outreach, and she will be working not only with the Sunshine Coast program for men but also with the Georgia Straits program for women.”
Persons who would like to know more about alumni services can visit the newly updated page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/. That page explains that developing interpersonal relatedness, self-definition, and intrinsic motivation doesn’t happen overnight. Alumni have several support options once they return home; all at no additional cost. It’s important that there are no obstacles for alumni needing support once they leave, especially not financial ones. This ongoing support is available until clients no longer feel they need support from the program.
Family services are also available and information on that can be found on the newly updated page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/family-services/. That page explains that improving relationships among family members and partners corresponds with more successful treatment outcomes. The program helps family members and close friends better understand what addiction is and its impact on relationships, the challenges involved in overcoming those relationship issues, and what they can do after treatment to provide helpful support to their loved one.
Clients in Canada who would like to learn more about the Centre's drug and alcohol treatment program are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page has basic information on the Centre's treatment methodologies. Finally, the interested person or loved one can reach out to the Centre for a confidential one-on-one consultation. Women in Canada who are looking for addiction treatment options are encouraged to visit the Centre's co-affiliated website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed* drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
*Currently operating with 34 beds due to COVID-19
