DNREC Opens New Killens Pond State Park Boardwalk

Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin led the ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the new DNREC Killens Pond State Park boardwalk near Felton. Pictured, left to right, are: State Representative Charles Postles; Louise Warfield, Friends of Killens Pond State Park; Frank Newton, Friends of Killens Pond State Park; Delaware State Parks Director Ray Bivens; Wendy Aycoth, Friends of Killens Pond State Park; Governor Carney; Secretary Garvin; and State Senator Dave Lawson. /DNREC photo

Walkway Provides Safer Trail Connection, More Fishing Opportunities

To celebrate Earth Day today, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control cut the ribbon on its new Killens Pond State Park pedestrian boardwalk. The boardwalk will provide a safer trail connection along the eastern edge of Killens Pond, more appealing views while walking along the pond, and new fishing opportunities.

Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin hosted a small group to celebrate the grand opening of the boardwalk. The event is viewable on the Delaware State Parks YouTube page.

Previously, pedestrians and bicyclists attempting to navigate around the east end of pondside trail had to use the narrow shoulder of Killens Pond Road, which often has fast-traveling vehicles and was unsafe for those attempting to navigate the shoulder to the other side of the pond. It also provides a safer connection for campers to visit the Nature Center.

The boardwalk cost approximately $2.1 million, with 80% of that funding coming from the Federal Recreational Trails Program. Planning and design of the boardwalk began in 2017; construction began in November 2020 and the project was finished in early April. As part of this project, the boat launch parking lot at the southern end of the boardwalk was completely removed and replaced, creating a much nicer space for boaters, anglers and kayakers to launch.

