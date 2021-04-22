Innovate+Educate announces the winners of the National Competition "Create an Earth Day Awareness Ad"

The Earth Day Competition allowed learners to leverage Unreal Engine to build skills in 3D Technology

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Close It Summit, a leading summit in the future of working and learning, today announced the winners of the "Create an Earth Day Awareness Ad", a national competition, created in collaboration with Epic Games, to promote learning for students across North America. The competition provided opportunities for learners to gain new skills in 3D technologies.

Unreal Futures was launched to meet the rapidly growing use of 3D technologies across the future of work. The Earth Day 2021 competition provided students an opportunity to learn these skills in a fun, interactive way, with a chance of winning a competition at the same time! According to a report by Burning Glass, new and emerging careers are being created at a phenomenal pace. In fact, jobs that require real-time 3D skills are growing 601% faster than the job market overall.

“We are really pleased with the results of this competition, and proud of the winners of the Earth Day PSA designed on Unreal Futures,” said Jamai Blivin, CEO of Innovate+Educate. With Unreal Futures, students have access to real-life projects created by industry leaders in advertising, aerospace, fashion design, and other industries using Unreal Engine. Elevating this new learning series through this competition has engaged thousands of learners as they prepare for the new world of work.”

The competition included a distinguished list of expert judges and collaboration with NASEF.org, a learning provider connecting students to a virtual platform to acquire skills critical to today’s workforce through gaming and e-Sports. Tallo’s virtual workforce platform hosted the competition.

Winning ads can be found at https://innovate-educate.org/portfolio/epic-games-earth-day-awareness-ad/

About Innovate+Educate: Innovate+Educate is a national nonprofit focused on the future of work based on skills and skills-based hiring. They are also the producer of the Close It Summit, a leading summit on the SHIFT happening across learning and workforce development.

About Tallo: Tallo’s virtual workforce platform provides a means for talent and talent seekers to overcome traditional geographic and socioeconomic boundaries and assists in the development, retention, reskilling, and attraction of talent. Over one million Tallo users showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and have access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. For more information about Tallo, visit www.tallo.com.

About NASEF

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation is on a mission to provide opportunities for ALL students to use esports as a platform to acquire critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. In 2021, the new World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation will incorporate NASEF along with other international partners. Find NASEF on Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

