Wyoming Public Affairs Office earns top honors in Military Media Contests

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Two of Team Wyoming’s own are among the winners of the 2020 National Guard Bureau Media Contests announced in late March.

The first contest that members placed in is the Department of the Air Force Public Affairs Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Morrell Media Awards (MMA).

This competition is for Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and Department of the Air Force civilians sponsored and administered by the Secretary of the Air Force Office of Public Affairs.

The awards recognize military and civilian public affairs practitioners and military musicians for excellence in outstanding achievements in furthering Air Force, Space Force, and Department of Defense communication objectives. It also fosters an environment of innovation and growth, leading to more effective communication programs. Individuals and units receive awards for outstanding achievements in furthering Air Force, Space Force, and Department of Defense communication objectives.

The 2020 contest is the 65th iteration of the competition.

(left) Technical Sgt. Jon Alderman of the 153rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs office earned a first-place award for “Military Photographer of the Year.” The requirement was a lengthy portfolio showcasing his work.

Jon also took home first-place for a news photo titled “Wings Across Wyoming.” Second-place for his feature photo “The Departure” and second-place for his photo series that captured Wyoming Air National Guard members loading onto a C-130 Hercules during a cold and snowy, early morning departure to Southwest Asia.

Finally, he earned first-place for his video story about a C-130 pilot titled “The Front Seat.”

(right) Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall of the Wyoming State Public Affairs office earned a first-place award for “Communicator of the Year” and “Civilian Videographer of the Year.” Both entries required a lengthy portfolio displaying a variety of her work.

In addition to these awards, the state public affairs team at Wyoming Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ) office earned three additional awards in a second competition called the Defense Media Merit Awards (DMMA). The winners were announced earlier this month.

The team consists of Capt. Alyssa Hinckley, Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall, and Cpl. Kristina Kranz.

The DMMA contest program recognizes excellence among U.S. government civilian broadcast journalists, graphic artists, journalists, photographers, public affairs practitioners, mass communication specialists and videographers assigned to combatant commands, National Guard JFHQ staff members, joint task forces, defense agencies, and DoD field activities.

Team WY Public Affairs took home first place for their annual “2019 Cowboy Guard” publication, designed by Capt Alyssa Hinckley. (right) Additionally, they earned first-place for their short-form video production titled “Memorial Day, We Remember,” which delivered a moving message. The heartfelt script was written by our very own Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Capt. Alyssa Hinckley.

Finally, Jacqueline Marshall earned second-place for her video spot called “We are the Wyoming National Guard,” which compiled the entire team’s media into one fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping video.

These individual and unit entries showcase the best of our public affairs talents in print, photography, broadcasting, and public affairs across the country. We applaud the dedication and efforts that these Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians give to our nation every day to bring the Guard story to the American public.