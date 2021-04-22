Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,971 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Military Department 2022 Flight School Selection Board

Apr 22, 2021

 

The WYARNG Flight Selection Board will convene on 12 September 2021 with an alternate date TBD to interview qualified flight school applicants.

Applicants should plan to participate in person during the selection process. Interviews will be conducted at the WYARNG AASF (Cheyenne, WY) according to a schedule TBD based on applicant numbers and availability. Applicants should appear in their Army Service Uniform (or equivalent).

Applicants are encouraged to attend IDT weekend at the AASF in Cheyenne, WY on 10-12 September 2021 to familiarize themselves with Aviation Operations and the responsibilities associated with being a WYARNG aviator.

The Board will review applications for individual qualifications and flight school requirements. Upon completion of interviews, the Board will establish an OML for quota distribution.

Submit completed packets to NGWY-RRC-OSM, 5410 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009-3329 (ATTN: CW3 Anthony Finch) NLT 1500 on Friday 3 September 2021.

Please contact CW4 Anthony Finch, Officer Strength Manager (OSM) at 307-772-5400 or anthony.g.finch.mil@mail.mil for further questions.

TY 2022 Flight School Announcement

You just read:

Wyoming Military Department 2022 Flight School Selection Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.