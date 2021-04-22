U.S. Supreme Court opinions: April 22

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Jones v. Mississippi, the court held that a discretionary sentencing system is both constitutionally necessary and constitutionally sufficient to sentence a defendant who committed a homicide when he or she was under 18 to life without parole; a separate factual finding of permanent incorrigibility is not required.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-1259_8njq.pdf

In Carr v. Saul the court held that principles of issue-exhaustion do not require Social Security disability claimants to argue at the agency level that the administrative law judges hearing their disability claims were unconstitutionally appointed.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1442_971e.pdf

In AMG Capital Management, LLC v. FTC the court held that Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act does not authorize the Commission to seek, or a court to award, equitable monetary relief such as restitution or disgorgement.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-508_l6gn.pdf