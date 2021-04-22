Finest issues to do in Colombia: 13 nice experiences

Editor’s Note — CNN Travel series often carry sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

(CNN) — Tourism to Colombia has grown exponentially in recent years, with thousands more people flocking to the South American destination after decades of it being practically off limits thanks to a long, drawn-out civil war.

However, the number of tourists to Colombia is still relatively small compared with its more visited neighbors Peru and Ecuador. And in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic brought international tourism to a halt around the globe. International travelers are currently allowed into Colombia with a negative Covid-19 test result. More information is available on Colombia’s tourism site.

There are still plenty of under-explored natural treasures to discover, from swimming among mangroves by starlight to spotting rare birds in the remote mountains. Colombians also know how to…