Flooret Becomes Climate Neutral Certified For the 2nd Year in a Row
Flooret, a luxury vinyl plank flooring company, measured and offset its 2020 carbon footprint and is working to reduce future emissions.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA , April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In response to the urgency of the climate crisis, Flooret, a direct-to-consumer luxury vinyl plank flooring company, is proud to announce that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. Flooret joins 230 other brands that have earned the standard by measuring and offsetting all of their 2020 carbon emissions and reducing future emissions.
Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label designating carbon neutrality. It is carried by brands that have voluntarily stepped up to take responsibility for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.
"Since launching Climate Neutral, we've seen the power of companies pushing others in their industry to become certified. Flooret is an early actor, and we are excited to see their leadership motivate others to get on board and take immediate action on climate," says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral.
Flooret stands as the only vinyl plank flooring company to have the Climate Neutral badge.
“We’re glad that we can talk to our customers directly about the importance of sustainability,” Flooret Co-Founder Tal Atid says. “We plan to live up to our promises of working towards being a more sustainable company in the years to come.”
Climate Neutral’s certification is based on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement, neutrality, and offsetting. Each brand must measure Scope 1, 2, and 3 cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions for the prior calendar year. Then a brand must buy verified carbon credits to offset its entire footprint. This directs investment into critical carbon sequestration projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and carbon capture technologies. Finally, brands commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. All of the brand’s data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website. The process is repeated annually when companies must re-certify.
ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL
Climate Neutral is a nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to decrease global greenhouse gas emissions. The label, Climate Neutral Certified, is the universal standard in carbon neutrality. It is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce their entire carbon footprint, making it easy for consumers to shop with concern for the global climate. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.
ABOUT FLOORET
Flooret was conceived as an alternative way to manufacture, source, and purchase flooring. When we started, the monopolization of distributors in the flooring industry had led to limited options and over-priced floors. We realized there was an opportunity to create a genuine brand with true values that was also accessible. Thus, Flooret was born with the simple mission statement: the best flooring products available, priced competitively. To learn more, visit www.flooret.com.
