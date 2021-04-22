Elite Black-Owned Hair Care Brand, Shedavi, Announces Their Five-Year Anniversary Blowout Sale
#1 Hair Growth Vitamin for 2020 by Oprah Magazine On Sale For Limited Time OnlyATLANTA, GA, ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shedavi, a black-owned, clean beauty powerhouse celebrates their five year anniversary with their largest blowout sale to date offering their signature product line for 40% off for two days only, Friday, April 23rd and Saturday, April 24th.
The hand-made and ethically sustainable hair care brand is committed to providing a holistic approach to hair and body health that will help you maintain your curls, support length retention and stronger strands, and prevent unwanted breakage.
“”Sustaining and growing Shedavi into a thriving business has afforded me numerous priceless opportunities to contribute to building the black community through ownership, mentorship and providing stable careers for others,” said Davis. “We are also able to provide new solution-focused products for our customers - several of which will be launching this year. I am thoroughly elated with this accomplishment and I am looking forward to many anniversaries to come.”
Customers can expect to get the Shedavi’s signature product, the Hair Growth Vitamin, that was recently named as the the #1 Hair Growth Vitamin by Oprah Magazine for only $15! Customers can also bundle the Hair Growth Vitamin with the Hair Growth Elixir for $29! This second signature product was awarded a spot on Oprah Magazine’s Top 10 Hair Growth Elixirs for 2020.
“I must say there is no comparison. Taking these vitamins made a believer out of a skeptic, I'm sold on these vitamins forever now. My hair is longer, thicker and manageable. I'm truly impressed and I will continue to use Shedavi Hair Care Products.”
- Linda G.
If you’re looking for a great Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving , look no further than Shedavi!
ABOUT SHEDAVI
Since its creation in 2016, Shedavi™ is the premier hair care, beauty and wellness brand for those who appreciate a holistic approach to everyday self-care rituals. Our products are all-natural, handmade, and ethically sustainable with a focus on hair, skin and nail health. “Not only do we service our clientele by providing superior products, we also offer free wellness education through our online store and online VIP customer community, The SheHive on Facebook,” said Davis.
To learn more about Shedavi and to shop their 48 Hour 40% 5 Year Anniversary sale, visit https://www.shedavi.com.
