Two New Book Series from Noted Travel Author
Successful international travel/retirement author release two new series.KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jim Santos, already a successful writer with five books on international travel/retirement and more than 200 published articles in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and International Living magazines and e-publications, has released two new series of shorter works
The first is called Travels With Jim and Rita , and tells the stories of some of their favorite trips abroad. The first three installments feature their attempt to hike the Inca Trail, a visit to Lima, Perú, and a weekend in Buenos Aires. These are not presented as guides or travelogues – instead, they are meant to give you a more personal glimpse of what visiting other countries can be like. You will find that more often than not, Jim and Rita pass on the “guided tours” and instead strike out on their own to see what they can see. Hopefully you will not only enjoy these stories, but they also might help inspire you to get out and do some traveling of your own.
The second series is a departure of sorts for the author. Called Short Takes! Tales of Growing Up, Growing Older, and Maybe Even Growing Wiser , it features amusing and sometimes poignant stories taken from real life. Some are tales of actual events, and some are musings that might get you thinking about all of those little "short stories" that make up your own life. The three currently available deal with a table-turning prank that almost worked, what happens when a 40-year old body returns to the sandlot, and children dealing with the loss of a pet.
More will be added to both series, so the best way to stay up to date is to “follow” the author on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/author/jimsantos.
Available now on Amazon in the Kindle format. Both series are “free reads” for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. The Short Takes! Tales are priced at only $0.99 each, while the longer Travel series packed with color photos are priced at $2.99.
About the Author: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.
In addition to the just released “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life”, "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail", and "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget" he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (http://jimsantosblog.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark, and he is the host of the upcoming podcast “International Living’s New Rules for Retirement” which will be available (hopefully) later in 2021.
