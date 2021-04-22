RE: US Route 7 Road Closure
US Route 7 in Rutland Town will be opening within a few minutes.
US Route 7 closed in the area of 1253 US Route 7 due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
