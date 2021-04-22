Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,967 in the last 365 days.

Evaluation: The breakaway European Tremendous League is all about large cash

The announcement of the European Super League on Sunday has kicked off a fierce power struggle that could upend the economics of European football. The battle pits the billionaire owners of the league’s 12 founding teams, which are among the richest clubs in the world, and Wall Street’s biggest bank, against pretty much everyone else.

Aleksander Čeferin, president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), told reporters on Monday that the breakaway clubs are “fueled purely by greed.”

“Super League is only about money, money of the dozen, I don’t want to call them dirty dozen — but UEFA is about developing football, and about financing what should be financed, that our football, our culture, survives — and some people don’t understand it,” Čeferin said.

The founding clubs will be permanent members of the European Super League (ESL), a structure that resembles Major League Baseball or the National Football League and one that promises eye-popping paydays from media…

The post Evaluation: The breakaway European Tremendous League is all about large cash appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Evaluation: The breakaway European Tremendous League is all about large cash

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.