How you can recreate airline meals

(CNN) — Some of Nik Sennhauser’s earliest memories are of long-haul flights — and of eating on a plane.

“The first time I got on a plane I was about five months old,” he says.

“I grew up between Austria and Thailand, so I’d be on a plane every two to three months or so.

“It was the one place where, as a kid, I would just eat the whole meal without question.

“At home, my mom would have to force me to eat stuff, but on a plane I’d just eat whatever I was given. I remember getting on the plane and looking forward to the food.”

With family all over the world — his parents in Thailand, his sisters in the United States and Switzerland, and a brother in Spain — flying has always meant “home” to him.

And so a Proustian connection was made. The little boy who was “quite obsessed with plane food” and flying grew up into a fully fledged “avgeek,” or aviation fan. A freelance project manager and social media manager until last year, he used his freedom to travel the world, taking flight after…