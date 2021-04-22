Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with The Yellowstone Bank and Iowa Prairie Bank
April 22, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with The Yellowstone Bank and Iowa Prairie Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
The Yellowstone Bank, Laurel, Montana Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty Dated April 16, 2021
Iowa Prairie Bank, Brunsville, Iowa Written agreement Dated April 20, 2021
Search of Federal Reserve enforcement actions.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.