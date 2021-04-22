Extern Mötesbokning, the latest and extraordinary B2B lead generation company in Sweden, has officially launched
A newly-developed B2B lead generation company that focuses on appointment setting, market research, and telemarketing is now in different parts of Sweden.
We know how difficult it is to find the right partner for your business, so we came up with an idea to connect with trusted B2B partners in Sweden.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extern Mötesbokning, a Swedish B2B company, aiming to connect various businesses to lead generation companies, has recently opened their doors and is now serving business in the following cities: Malmö, Göteborg, Linköping, Umeå, and finally to Stockholm.
— Johan Adolfsson
Extern Mötesbokning’s main goal is to create a bridge between B2B companies and lead generation businesses that efficiently offer services like appointment setting, telemarketing, market research, and telephone answering services.
Each of these services is relevant in ensuring that businesses reach the right customers for their business. Accompanied with dozens of partner companies catering to different industries, Extern Mötesbokning aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for all the ‘B2B needs.’
Since most companies have a hard time planning marketing strategies worthy of attracting prospects and looking for the perfect partner that they can outsource may take some time, Extern Mötesbokning decided to create an accessible medium for business owners and managers to connect to experienced appointment setters, telemarketers, market researchers, and lead generation specialists.
“We know how difficult it is to find the right partner for your business, so we came up with an idea to connect with trusted B2B partners in Sweden. Instead of waiting for weeks or months, we can set you up with a reputable telemarketing company or appointment setter in just a few days”, a statement from Johan Adolfsson, director at Extern Mötesbokning.
If you would like to know more about their services, you can call their contact service phone number, 010 551 52 00, or send them an email at support@externmotesbokning.se.
For more information, you can check their website here: https://externmotesbokning.se/
Lisa Nilsson
Extern Mötesbokning
+46 105515200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook