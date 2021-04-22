Premium Quality CBD and Cannabis in Poteau Oklahoma. DreamWoRx Botanicals is leading the change in Cannabis and CBD

DreamWoRx Botanicals Poteau Oklahoma What If One Bottle Of CBD Could Change Your Life DWx Dispensary Broadway DreamWoRx Botanicals Dispensary Poteau Oklahoma CBD Hemp Cannabis For Sale

POTEAU, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through their work in their Oklahoma operation, Poteau company DreamWoRx Botanicals is stepping up the bar for all cannabis and CBD products. Their mission is to educate the world about the healing powers of natural, safe, effective cannabinoids, and the benefits of combining advanced botanical extracts in the formulations they produce, creating optimal therapeutic benefits. DreamWoRx is becoming a leader in the industry bringing cannabidiol (CBD) products with expert research and development from the world's leading country for cannabis, Israel. This company is committed to pioneering a new generation of people living a preventative wellness lifestyle.DreamWoRx Botanicals has brought about a new standard for CBD. DreamWoRx creates enhanced cannabinoid products by combining them with other synergistic botanicals. These botanicals have generated hundreds of successful nutritional supplement products on their own, independent of cannabinoids and the enhanced combination is extremely powerful.Raising the bar in Oklahoma for quality cannabinoid products, DreamWoRx proprietary formulation has made many consumers unwilling to turn back to other brands. The products create holistic experiences by engaging body, emotional state, and the senses. Believing that CBD may do more than it is known to do, DreamWoRx Botanicals ensures that their products are the highest quality on the market so the consumer can ultimately experience the benefits for which it was intended.CEO, Nir Mayzel adds, "DreamWoRx Botanicals is a plant-based health and wellness company combining innovative science and research from Israel with cutting edge technology to create formulations that will have the power to change millions of ailing people’s lives to have strong and positive quality of life.”DreamWoRx, Head of Cultivation, KC, spoke about his vision, “Our company is evolving CBD by introducing cannabis with botanical extracts to create a plant-based medicine that will deliver affordable and superior therapeutic results for patients”.“The CBD market is tipped to be worth $20 billion by 2024, and many experts feel this is an understatement”, said VP of Operations Kevin Van Vreckem. "A decent number of the 14% of Americans that use Cannabidiol take it for recreational purposes. Several shops and businesses have opened to cater for this increase in the demand for CBD products. DreamWoRx, with the largest dispensary in Oklahoma, also has an indoor, outdoor and greenhouse grow. We have our own extraction and processing department, as well as our own science department and seed/genetics program. On top of that, we are also involved in cancer research. That makes DreamWoRx Botanicals a big player in the CBD Market state-wide, nationwide, and globally."About DreamWoRx BotanicalsWe believe that the next step in the evolution of CBD wellness lies in combining CBD with botanicals to relieve discomfort and restore vitality for good health and well-being. DreamWoRx Botanicals has focused on the development and formulation of natural medicinal treatments, like herbal medicine, in which parts of a plant are used medicinally to treat health problems. We took select botanicals and applied it to CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil to develop formulations of the highest quality.For more information about DreamWoRx Botanicals and products, please visit our website www.DreamWoRxBotanicals.com DreamWoRx Botanicals has a full range of CBD, Hemp, and Cannabis flower strains. They are all available and sold in the DreamWoRx Dispensary , located in Poteau, Oklahoma.

