A CORPORATE ETHOS OF INVESTMENT IN TECHNOLOGY, POSITIONED MRS® TO REACT AND RESPOND QUICKLY TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

BELTON, SC, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortuary Response Solutions has built its business model with an eye on the future. The company committed early in its formative years to invest in technology. This commitment has led to numerous registered patents, both domestic and international. Since 2007, MRS has successfully been awarded more than ten (10), U.S., UK & EU patents and sixteen (16), U.S., UK & EU trademarks. In March 2021, MRS received its newest U.S. patent, which only furthers the size of its patent and IP portfolio. MRS has averaged a new patent, every year, since its inception and currently has 2 additional US patents pending.

Mike Richardson, CEO of Mortuary Response Solutions, has been an outspoken proponent for Disaster Preparedness & Mass Fatality Management for more than a decade. Prior to the Covid-19 Pandemic, little interest was expressed by the marketplace. This reaction did not deter Mr. Richardson, from leading the MRS corporate effort, to continue to develop market ready products for use in mass fatality incidents, such as the 2020 Covid-19 Global Pandemic.

It is important to note, that even as several new vaccines are being deployed nationally, new Covid-19 cases continue to dominate the headlines. A recent headline reported that, “Houston’s on track to be dominated by UK variant as cases double weekly.” According to CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, MD, “the more transmissible B .1.1 coronavirus variant, which first emerged in the UK, currently accounts for about 26% of cases in the U.S.”

MRS is committed to providing, state-of-art technology, that provides immediate and systematic results for the storage and preservation of human remains, while maintaining the highest possible standards of dignity, decency, and respect for the descendent. Additionally, the safety and ease of operation of this technology meets or exceeds the required local, state, and federal standards, to protect our frontline workers.

As a nation our focus on Preparedness is essential to successfully navigate, not only the existing issues associated with Coronavirus related deaths but to be ready to rapidly respond to all future unknowns.

For further details, contact Mike Richardson, CEO, Mortuary Response Solutions.

About Mortuary Response Solutions

Mortuary Response Solutions, based in Belton, South Carolina is a manufacturer of unique storage and packaging system for mass fatality response. With over 20 years of mass fatality response experience, MRS was launched in 2007 to fill a void in portable cold storage systems for human remains. MRS pioneered and patented the use of Direct Contact Cooling for human remains storage. For further details on Mortuary Response Solutions® and the MERC®System, as well as the numerous other related products, visit our website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.