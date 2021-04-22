Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,965 in the last 365 days.

Netflix wants a Subsequent Large Factor

Disney has Disney+, but it also has theme parks, plush Baby Yoda dolls, blockbuster Marvel movies and ESPN. Comcast (CMCSA), Amazon (AMZN), ViacomCBS (VIACA), CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia and Apple (AAPL) all have their own streaming services, too, but they also have other forms of revenue.

As for Netflix (NFLX), its revenue driver is based entirely on building its subscriber base. It’s worked out well for the company — so far. But it’s starting to look like the king of streaming will soon need something other than new subscribers to keep growing.

That was a big whiff for Netflix — a company coming off a massive year of growth thanks in large part to the pandemic driving people indoors — and Wall Street’s reaction has not been great.

The company’s stock dropped as much as 8% on Wednesday, leading some to wonder what the future of the streamer looks like if competition continues to gain strength, people start heading outdoors and if, most importantly, its growth slows.

“If you…

The post Netflix wants a Subsequent Large Factor appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Netflix wants a Subsequent Large Factor

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.