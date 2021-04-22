Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
European Tremendous League: How sport’s rich homeowners scored personal purpose

Soon, all six of the Super League’s English participants had followed suit and bowed out of the competition. Barely 48 hours since it had been announced, the project was unraveling.

Arsenal went the furthest in acknowledging the crucial role that fans had played in pressuring the club to withdraw.

“The last few days have shown us yet again the depth of feeling our supporters around the world have for this great club and the game we love,” began an open letter from the Arsenal board. “We needed no reminding of this but the response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought.”

In seeking to make European football more lucrative at the expense of competitive drama — 15 clubs would be immune from relegation in the Super League — the concept took football to a place the sport’s broader community didn’t want it to go.

From fans, players, pundits and politicians — not to mention rival clubs and the game’s governing bodies — the response to…

European Tremendous League: How sport's rich homeowners scored personal purpose

