Vermont Dairy Farmers Recognized for High Quality Milk

The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), in partnership with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund, is pleased to announce the 2020 Vermont Milk Quality Awards.

Traditionally presented at the Vermont Farm Show each year, the 2021 awards were announced on the UVM Extension program “Across the Fence” earlier today, recognizing the dairy farmers who produced Vermont's best quality milk in 2020.

The awards were presented to:

1st - Howmars Farm | Jon & Karen Gates - Franklin, VT

2nd - Steven and Leslie Brown - East Burke, VT

3rd - James & Sara Ackermann - Hardwick, VT

“I congratulate this year’s Milk Quality Award recipients for their outstanding work representing this wonderful community of Vermonters. Vermont’s dairy farmers, families and communities are vital to our state’s economy and culture, while providing us all nutritious food, especially our most vulnerable,” Vermont Governor Phil Scott said. “I also want to thank Angelo Pizzagalli and his family for their ongoing support of Vermont’s farmers.”

“Vermont dairy farmers faced many difficult challenges in 2020. We want to recognize the continued positive effort, impact and successes achieved within the Vermont dairy industry each year, but especially this year,” said VDIA Board Member Tony Kitsos. “These farmers work to feed us year-in and year-out, and their continued excellence is emblematic of all Vermont dairy farmers.”

Beginning this year and continuing for the next five years, the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund will provide $5K grants to support the VDIA “Milk Quality Award” program. The grants are designed to encourage professionalism and quality in the industry and recognize dairy farmers for their daily hard work for Vermont. For many years, Angelo Pizzagalli has focused the support of his family on Vermont’s working landscape and its farmers, recognizing the importance of this segment of Vermont’s economy and shared heritage.

“This is an important program for our dairy farmers, and the involvement of Mr. Pizzagalli and his children provides new incentive for all our dairy farmers to continue their efforts toward quality and stewardship,” Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “2020 highlighted how challenging feeding our communities can be, so recognizing the efforts of our dairy farmers is essential. Thanks to VDIA and Mr. Pizzagalli.”

The Vermont Dairy Industry Association works for the mutual benefit of its members, dairy farm families, and the dairy industry; while encouraging and promoting close cooperation with educational institutions and other agencies concerned with the dairy industry. It also provides educational opportunities, facilitates networking, supports youth activities in dairy and recognizes excellence in the dairy industry. The milk of all nominees has met strict quality criteria.

