Global DeFi Investment Summit in DUBAI, UAE
DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading event management & Business Training company - GulfXellence - famous for producing quality B2B events and delivering international trade expos across the globe, is going to organize a Global DeFi Investment Summit that will last up to 2 days starting from 2nd June 2021.
The event will be unique in its scale, positioning, and format, designed and organized exclusively for investors, start-ups, CFOs, Heads of IT Architecture, Technical advisors, Heads of Emerging Technology, and VCs family offices, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain entrepreneurs. Furthermore, top law firms, marketing managers, strategy makers, assets management firms, exchanges issuance platforms, entertainment & content, and many more involved in crypto space or interested in the DeFi ecosystem with an active interest in blockchain & DeFi will also be the part of the Summit.
The event is going to be the world’s top DeFi summit as more than 200 delegates will be in front of the audience from all over the world. Several strategic and media partners, such as icoboosterteam, will be supporting the event. So if you are interested in DeFi and other cryptocurrencies, then you must participate in the event.
Global DeFi Investment Summit’s Goal
The core goal of Global DeFi Investment Summit is to bring the global investors and DeFi investors under one umbrella and connect them together. Furthermore, various start-ups and local businesses from the relevant industries will also participate and connect to build a business relationship.
At the summit, technological and business innovations will be exhibited in front of the participants and investors. The core plan of the summit is to spread the DeFi ecosystem’s awareness to the global scene, interface blockchain and digital asset owners from every corner of the world with a hope to connect the DeFi investors and the project for introducing the DeFi innovations and insights presented by the DeFi experts in every country.
The Global DeFi Investment Summit will focus on making the crypto or DeFi enthusiasts aware of the benefits of ongoing DeFi projects, interfacing DeFi business people with financial backers or investors, and collecting the fund for the said projects.
Top Speakers at the Global DeFi Investment Summit
Since the event is going to be the world’s top DeFi summit, there will be a gathering of DeFi experts, business entrepreneurs, CEO’s of the leading companies, founders, leaders, company owners, and new start-ups, there would be an excellent opportunity for everyone to share the ideas and build an effective business and DeFi ecosystem for the future with straightforward goals.
Top DeFi and business leaders who would be sharing their plans, innovations, ideas, and expert opinions at the summit
- Justin Sun (Founder at TRON)
- Tim Draper (Founding Partner at Draper Associates)
- Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri (CEO at Trust with Trade Group LLC & Senior Advisor Royal Family Offices)
- Jorge Sebastiao (CEO & Executive Board Member at Global Blockchain Organization)
- (Adv) Mohan Misra International (legal Advisor)
- Jen Buakaew (COO at GMO Z.COM)
- Sara Simeone (CEO & Co-Founder at Digital Oracles)
- Aaron Tsai (Founder at Mas Capital)
- Dominik Ernst (CEO at Acria Network)
- Andreas Kartrud (CEO/ Co-founder at USWAP)
- Andrea Bonaceto (Partner at Eterna Capital)
- Mateen O. Dawoud (Marketing Lead & Co-Founder Wolves of Wall Street)
- Tristan Ader (Project Lead & Founder Wolves of Wall Street)
- Premindra Rajaram (Director of Partnerships at GRIP (DIFC) Ltd)
Spotlight & Key Notes
At Global DeFi Investment Summit, there would be a live exhibition of the DeFi projects, examinations of the various similar business innovations. More than 20 vigilant and expert speakers would interact with participants and discuss everything about DeFi, Decentralized Exchange, Blockchain, Staking reward, Banking Transformation, AI Arbitrage, Lending DeFi Regulations, Farming, and Financial Services, and many more.
They will also keep the participants engaged with the valuable results and reports, discuss the key benefits of the latest technologies that assist the businesses, and provide them insights. The summit is going to be a thought-provoking debate for the industries, businesses, and companies to grow by taking the proper steps.
Summit will sum up several key topics
- DeFi (decentralized yet centralized in approach)
- DeFi Global (Big players in Defi)
- DeFi Scalability (Taking Defi ecosystem on another level)
- Decentralized Finance (Defi) (The Future of Finance)
- Integrating Defi with real-world Assets
- Defi (A new market & how to find a reliable Defi project)
- How is Defi Space beneficial for investors?
- Connecting Investors with Defi
How to Participate at the Global DeFi Investment Summit?
Participation at the Global DeFi Investment Summit is straightforward. Visit the event link and follow these steps to register as a delegate :
- Register as a delegate to benefit from direct insights of experts.
- Express your brand and industry thought initiative before the very individuals that make a difference to your business by turning into a Sponsor
- Bring your latest technologies and services in your own exclusive space
In a Nutshell
If you are a DeFi enthusiast and want to learn, get insights, and discuss your thoughts with the leading minds of the industries, start-ups, then you should not miss to be part of this Global DeFi Investment Summit. At the summit, you will be able to discover products & know about new technologies from Defi Projects, get awareness about the latest DeFi innovations, have meetings with the top industry leaders, policymakers, and think tanks. Furthermore, the summit would enlighten you to explore the entire Defi ecosystem and its future.
Contact info:
GulfXellence
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
info@gulfxellence.com
https://defiinvestmentsummit.com/
https://www.gulfxellence.com/
Muzamil Ahmed
The event will be unique in its scale, positioning, and format, designed and organized exclusively for investors, start-ups, CFOs, Heads of IT Architecture, Technical advisors, Heads of Emerging Technology, and VCs family offices, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain entrepreneurs. Furthermore, top law firms, marketing managers, strategy makers, assets management firms, exchanges issuance platforms, entertainment & content, and many more involved in crypto space or interested in the DeFi ecosystem with an active interest in blockchain & DeFi will also be the part of the Summit.
The event is going to be the world’s top DeFi summit as more than 200 delegates will be in front of the audience from all over the world. Several strategic and media partners, such as icoboosterteam, will be supporting the event. So if you are interested in DeFi and other cryptocurrencies, then you must participate in the event.
Global DeFi Investment Summit’s Goal
The core goal of Global DeFi Investment Summit is to bring the global investors and DeFi investors under one umbrella and connect them together. Furthermore, various start-ups and local businesses from the relevant industries will also participate and connect to build a business relationship.
At the summit, technological and business innovations will be exhibited in front of the participants and investors. The core plan of the summit is to spread the DeFi ecosystem’s awareness to the global scene, interface blockchain and digital asset owners from every corner of the world with a hope to connect the DeFi investors and the project for introducing the DeFi innovations and insights presented by the DeFi experts in every country.
The Global DeFi Investment Summit will focus on making the crypto or DeFi enthusiasts aware of the benefits of ongoing DeFi projects, interfacing DeFi business people with financial backers or investors, and collecting the fund for the said projects.
Top Speakers at the Global DeFi Investment Summit
Since the event is going to be the world’s top DeFi summit, there will be a gathering of DeFi experts, business entrepreneurs, CEO’s of the leading companies, founders, leaders, company owners, and new start-ups, there would be an excellent opportunity for everyone to share the ideas and build an effective business and DeFi ecosystem for the future with straightforward goals.
Top DeFi and business leaders who would be sharing their plans, innovations, ideas, and expert opinions at the summit
- Justin Sun (Founder at TRON)
- Tim Draper (Founding Partner at Draper Associates)
- Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri (CEO at Trust with Trade Group LLC & Senior Advisor Royal Family Offices)
- Jorge Sebastiao (CEO & Executive Board Member at Global Blockchain Organization)
- (Adv) Mohan Misra International (legal Advisor)
- Jen Buakaew (COO at GMO Z.COM)
- Sara Simeone (CEO & Co-Founder at Digital Oracles)
- Aaron Tsai (Founder at Mas Capital)
- Dominik Ernst (CEO at Acria Network)
- Andreas Kartrud (CEO/ Co-founder at USWAP)
- Andrea Bonaceto (Partner at Eterna Capital)
- Mateen O. Dawoud (Marketing Lead & Co-Founder Wolves of Wall Street)
- Tristan Ader (Project Lead & Founder Wolves of Wall Street)
- Premindra Rajaram (Director of Partnerships at GRIP (DIFC) Ltd)
Spotlight & Key Notes
At Global DeFi Investment Summit, there would be a live exhibition of the DeFi projects, examinations of the various similar business innovations. More than 20 vigilant and expert speakers would interact with participants and discuss everything about DeFi, Decentralized Exchange, Blockchain, Staking reward, Banking Transformation, AI Arbitrage, Lending DeFi Regulations, Farming, and Financial Services, and many more.
They will also keep the participants engaged with the valuable results and reports, discuss the key benefits of the latest technologies that assist the businesses, and provide them insights. The summit is going to be a thought-provoking debate for the industries, businesses, and companies to grow by taking the proper steps.
Summit will sum up several key topics
- DeFi (decentralized yet centralized in approach)
- DeFi Global (Big players in Defi)
- DeFi Scalability (Taking Defi ecosystem on another level)
- Decentralized Finance (Defi) (The Future of Finance)
- Integrating Defi with real-world Assets
- Defi (A new market & how to find a reliable Defi project)
- How is Defi Space beneficial for investors?
- Connecting Investors with Defi
How to Participate at the Global DeFi Investment Summit?
Participation at the Global DeFi Investment Summit is straightforward. Visit the event link and follow these steps to register as a delegate :
- Register as a delegate to benefit from direct insights of experts.
- Express your brand and industry thought initiative before the very individuals that make a difference to your business by turning into a Sponsor
- Bring your latest technologies and services in your own exclusive space
In a Nutshell
If you are a DeFi enthusiast and want to learn, get insights, and discuss your thoughts with the leading minds of the industries, start-ups, then you should not miss to be part of this Global DeFi Investment Summit. At the summit, you will be able to discover products & know about new technologies from Defi Projects, get awareness about the latest DeFi innovations, have meetings with the top industry leaders, policymakers, and think tanks. Furthermore, the summit would enlighten you to explore the entire Defi ecosystem and its future.
Contact info:
GulfXellence
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
info@gulfxellence.com
https://defiinvestmentsummit.com/
https://www.gulfxellence.com/
Muzamil Ahmed
Gulf Xellence
+91 96203 04906
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn